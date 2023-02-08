Man charged with sexual assault, kidnapping of young refugee

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation into the January sexual assault and kidnapping of a refugee woman has led police to believe the suspect charged in the case may have had other victims.

The youth victim had recently arrived in Canada as a refugee when she was followed by a man she didn’t know after she left her English class downtown Edmonton.

“It was reported that the accused approached the youth and told her that her mother was waiting nearby to pick her up,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

The man led the girl to an apartment. Once inside the building, the girl tried to flee but the man stopped her, police said.

“The accused reportedly took the youth to an apartment, where he threatened her family if she resisted, and then (allegedly) sexually assaulted her,” police said.

The youth was able to escape.

David Dominic, 36, was arrested on Jan. 27. He has been charged with sexual assault, unlawful confinement, uttering threats, kidnapping and choking with intent to overcome resistance.

Police encourage anyone who may have also been victimized to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers.