Sask. suspect connected with break-in, vehicle ramming caught

A suspect who fled from Saskatchewan RCMP back on Feb. 3 has been arrested and charged.

RCMP say they arrested Derrick Seefried from Biggar, Sask., on Tuesday. He is facing several charges from Kindersley RCMP, and was also charged by Rosetown RCMP.

Seefried was one of two suspects wanted in connection with a break-in that led to the ramming of two police vehicles.

Officers responded to a report of a break-in at a home in Eston in the early morning on Feb. 3.

Police said they saw a silver vehicle parked outside the home and tried to stop it, which resulted in an officer almost getting run over when the vehicle fled.

Cruisers then tried to stop the vehicle again on Highway 30, without success.

The silver vehicle was then found in Rosetown, where officers attempted another traffic stop, but the silver car rammed two police vehicles and fled again.

Seefried’s court date was set for Wednesday.