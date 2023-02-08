Sask. RCMP, Highway Hotline report icy highways Wednesday, caution against travel

Motorists across the province are asked to travel carefully on Wednesday.
The Saskatchewan Highway Hotline is reporting that almost all main highways in the lower half of the province are already covered in ice or are wet and subject to freezing during the day.
Indian Head RCMP are reporting extremely icy conditions on Highway 1, especially near Wolseley, Sask.
Read more: 2 in police custody after Hwy 16 blocked at Waseca, Sask. for police investigation
Read next: 2 kids dead, driver facing charges after bus crashes into Montreal-area daycare
RCMP are asking motorists to completely avoid travel in the area until the roads improve, as several accidents have already been reported.
Drivers are asked to be alert and to leave an appropriate distance between themselves and the car travelling in front of them if they must travel.
Comments