Traffic

Sask. RCMP, Highway Hotline report icy highways Wednesday, caution against travel

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 11:30 am
The view from Range Road 3083 at Highway 16 near Langham, Sask. View image in full screen
The view from Range Road 3083 at Highway 16 near Langham, Sask. Court Exhibit

Motorists across the province are asked to travel carefully on Wednesday.

The Saskatchewan Highway Hotline is reporting that almost all main highways in the lower half of the province are already covered in ice or are wet and subject to freezing during the day.

Indian Head RCMP are reporting extremely icy conditions on Highway 1, especially near Wolseley, Sask.

RCMP are asking motorists to completely avoid travel in the area until the roads improve, as several accidents have already been reported.

Drivers are asked to be alert and to leave an appropriate distance between themselves and the car travelling in front of them if they must travel.

