Suspect’s Yeezy sneakers tip victim off to possible break and enter spree 

Watching a Global News report about a home invasion investigation, a Thornhill, Ont., woman who called police over the weekend about an alleged break and enter said she recognized her missing sneakers on a suspect in the video.

The report from Monday was about a 13-year-old boy who let two strangers into his house, all while his father watched live on a phone app.

Security video clearly showed the pair entering the home. The female suspect can be heard asking, “Hi! Is your mom there?” and suggesting she told her to come to the home.

Skye Robichaud-Miller, 23, and Dominic McKay-Jones, 34, have each been charged with robbery, forcible entry, and failing to comply with a release order.

The woman, whose identity we have agreed to protect over safety concerns, noticed the female suspect in the security video was wearing a “unique pair” of Adidas Yeezy 350 sneakers.

“I saw the girl wear my shoes in the video because the Yeezy shoes type is different from others so it’s easy to see it,” she said.

On Saturday morning, she was asleep in her room on the third floor of her home when she heard noise in the living room. The front door was locked at the time.

After rushing downstairs, she said she found two strangers in her home.

“He said somebody let him come and pick up something … in our front room also a girl was standing and looking outside so when they leave I locked the door and called police to come,” she said.

In the male suspect’s hand was a screwdriver, she said.

“I’m worried about he will hurt me so I need to quickly let him go out,” she added.

The woman called police and reported the incident after also noticing her prized and pricey Yeezy 350 sneakers were missing.

York Regional Police confirm an officer attended the residence for a break and enter and that the incident is under investigation.

When the woman watched the Global News report, she said she believed the same pair of suspects had been in her home earlier that same day.

She added that she is relieved the pair is under arrest in connection with the North York incident and is waiting for an update on her case.