Crime

Arrests made in robbery where child let strangers in Toronto home while father watched live on app

By Ryan Rocca & Caryn Lieberman Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 12:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Father’s message in wake of alleged Toronto home invasion'
Father’s message in wake of alleged Toronto home invasion
WATCH ABOVE: A child answered the door to complete strangers who allegedly made their way inside a Toronto home and reportedly robbed a family. As Caryn Lieberman reports, a notification to their cell phones alerted parents to the incident while it was underway.

Arrests have been made after a Toronto home invasion where a 13-year-old boy let two strangers into his house, all while his father watched live on a phone app.

Global News first reported on the incident, which happened Saturday afternoon, earlier this week.

The 13-year-old boy was at home alone when a man and woman approached the front door and knocked several times.

Eventually, the boy opened the door and video shows the pair promptly walking inside, with the man appearing to hold a screwdriver.

The woman can be heard asking, “Hi! Is your mom there?” and suggesting she told her to come to the home.

Read more: Father watches live on phone app as video shows strangers entering home while child is alone

Read next: ‘Anguish’ as Montreal-area daycare bus crash leaves 2 kids dead, driver facing charges

Story continues below advertisement

Meantime, the boy’s parents, who were both out, received a notification on their mobile phones from an app connected to the home security system.

“I’m watching this happen live and I’m trying to have a three-way conversation through this technology that we had installed in our home. But at the present time, they’re already inside the home,” said the father.

He was working outside the home and his wife was at their daughter’s dance class.

Trending Now

They called 911 and rushed home.

After the boy sensed something was wrong, he told the pair that his parents were at home. They allegedly stole a laptop and quickly left.

On Wednesday, police issued a news release about the incident, confirming their officers responded to the Don Mills and York Mills roads area Saturday for a suspicious incident.

Police said the pair of suspects “began ransacking” the house after they entered, before taking a laptop and fleeing.

Click to play video: 'Pepper spray attack, sneaker theft caught on doorbell camera'
Pepper spray attack, sneaker theft caught on doorbell camera

Officers from the Toronto police Hold Up Squad launched an investigation with help from the 32 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, 51 Division officers arrested a man and a woman on an unrelated matter, with further investigation revealing the pair’s alleged involvement in the home invasion, police said.

Toronto residents Dominic McKay-Jones, 34, and Skye Robichaud-Miller, 23, have each been charged with robbery, forcible entry, and failing to comply with a release order.

They were both scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the homeowner tells Global News he is relieved to hear about the arrests, adding that he will be able to sleep well tonight.

