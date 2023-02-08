19-year-old man from Central Huron charged in connection with rollover that left 6 injured

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Huron County say they have laid drunk driving charges in connection with a single-vehicle rollover in Central Huron last month.

Emergency services were dispatched to the collision on Maitland Block Road near Base Line at around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, according to a release from the OPP.

They say officers found a pickup truck rolled over in the middle of a farmer’s field.

The driver and five others who were in the truck were taken to hospital for treatment, with one of the passengers having suffered serious injuries.

Police say the officers spoke with the driver and determined that he had been drinking. He blew over the limit in subsequent tests.

Story continues below advertisement

A 19-year-old man from Central Huron is facing a number of charges, including operation causing bodily harm, operation over the legal limit causing bodily harm and dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

Police say the driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, while the pickup truck was towed and impounded for a week.