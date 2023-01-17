Menu

Escalade ends up in ditch in Huron County after puppy allowed to roam free in vehicle: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 2:59 pm
OPP say officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle collision involving an SUV on Howick-Turnberry Road, outside Wingham, on Sunday morning at around 11 a.m. View image in full screen
OPP say officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle collision involving an SUV on Howick-Turnberry Road, outside Wingham, on Sunday morning at around 11 a.m. Don Mitchell / Global News

Provincial police in Huron County have issued a warning about having dogs loose in a vehicle after a woman from Morris-Turnberry’s loose puppy caused her to get into a car crash over the weekend.

OPP say officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle collision involving an SUV on Howick-Turnberry Road, outside Wingham, on Sunday morning at around 11 a.m.

Police say the officers soon discovered that the SUV’s driver was holding her puppy while driving but the puppy fell into her wheel well and she lost control of her Cadillac Escalade, which soon ended up in a ditch before rolling over.

The driver was then transported to Wingham hospital for treatment of minor injuries before being released later.

Police say a 35-year-old woman from Morris-Turnberry is facing a charge of careless driving.

“The Huron OPP would like to remind the public that any animals, persons, or property should be secured and not interfere with the proper management or control of the motor vehicle,” a release from police read.

