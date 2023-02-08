Toronto police charge man in alleged roofing scam

Send this page to someone via email

A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged roofing scam in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Jan. 23, a man approached a home in the Bloor Street West and Jane Street area and told the homeowner that he saw issues with their roof.

Police said the man allegedly provided the homeowner with a contract, and said he worked for Avenue Road Roofing.

Officers said he drove the homeowner to the bank to obtain a bank draft for the roof repairs.

According to police, investigators have confirmed that Avenue Road Roofing is not involved in the alleged fraud.

Police allege the man used the name to appear as though he worked for a legitimate business.

Officer said on Feb. 3, 32-year-old Simon Charnock from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with uttering a forged document and fraud over $5,000.

Police said he is scheduled to appear in court in March.

“Investigators have seen an increase in roofing scams since the Fall of 2022, with the names of different businesses being used, and believe there may be more victims,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.