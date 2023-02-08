18-year-old man wanted for attempted murder after Brampton shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with a shooting in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said on Jan. 24 at 7:42 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the Brisbane Court area.

Police said an altercation involving “multiple individuals” occurred and one male victim was shot.

He was taken to hospital where he received life-saving treatment for his injuries, officers said.

According to police, officers are now searching for 18-year-old Moshe Samuels of no fixed address.

Police said he is wanted for attempted murder.

“If Moshe Samuels is observed or his whereabouts are known, members of the public are asked to contact 9-1-1 immediately, as he is considered to be armed & dangerous,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.