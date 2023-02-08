Police warn public after possible ‘hazardous substance’ found in Toronto’s High Park

Send this page to someone via email

Police are warning the public after a possibly hazardous substance was found in Toronto’s High Park.

Toronto police said on Tuesday, officers received a report of what appeared to be dog food and patches of blue snow along the fence line of the off-leash area of the park.

Police said the majority of the food and blue snow was in the forest regeneration zone, which is fenced off and separate from the off-leash area.

“However, some of the dog food and a few patches of blue snow were also found within the ‘off-leash’ area,” police said.

Officers said samples of the dog food and snow have been sent to Health Canada for testing as a precaution.

According to police, the rest of the dog food and blue snow was cleaned up by Toronto Parks, Forestry and Recreation.

Officers said there have been no reports of sick animals in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.