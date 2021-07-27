Menu

Dogs. Minto
July 27 2021 11:10pm
Winnipeg dog poisonings appear to be intentional, police warn

Winnipeg police are warning pet owners to watch for suspicious items in their yards after two dogs were poisoned in the Minto neighbourhood.

