Crime

Winnipeg dog poisonings appear to be intentional, police warn

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 4:24 pm
Winnipeg police say two dogs appear to have been intentionally poisoned in the Minto neighbourhood. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say two dogs appear to have been intentionally poisoned in the Minto neighbourhood. Rachel Verbin / The Canadian Press

Winnipeg police are warning pet owners to watch for suspicious items in their yards after two dogs were poisoned in the Minto neighbourhood.

On Tuesday police said they’ve recently received two separate reports about dogs falling ill after eating what has been confirmed to be rat poison found in plastic bags in their fenced-in yards.

Read more: Coronavirus — Dogs could benefit from Manitoba’s new public health orders

One dog died, while the other was treated and survived.

Police haven’t said exactly where the dog owners live or when the poisonings happened.

In both cases, police say the plastic bags containing rat poison had been thrown into the yards.

Investigators are asking pet owners to report any suspicious circumstances involving their pets consuming rat poison thrown into their yard.

Read more: Vicious dog attack not ‘random,’ say Winnipeg police, Animal Services

“Cruelty to animals is a criminal code offence,” police said in a release.

Reports can be made through the police’s online reporting system or by calling 204-986-6222.

