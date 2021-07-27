Winnipeg dog poisonings appear to be intentional, police warn

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are warning pet owners to watch for suspicious items in their yards after two dogs were poisoned in the Minto neighbourhood.

On Tuesday police said they’ve recently received two separate reports about dogs falling ill after eating what has been confirmed to be rat poison found in plastic bags in their fenced-in yards.

One dog died, while the other was treated and survived.

Police haven’t said exactly where the dog owners live or when the poisonings happened.

We have recently received 2 reports of dogs believed to be intentionally poisoned within the Minto neighbourhood. One of the dogs was medically treated and released, while the other dog died due to ingesting the poison. https://t.co/882cBholKH — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) July 27, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

In both cases, police say the plastic bags containing rat poison had been thrown into the yards.

Investigators are asking pet owners to report any suspicious circumstances involving their pets consuming rat poison thrown into their yard.

“Cruelty to animals is a criminal code offence,” police said in a release.

Reports can be made through the police’s online reporting system or by calling 204-986-6222.

6:16 Protecting your pet from kennel cough Protecting your pet from kennel cough