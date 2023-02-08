Menu

Traffic

Construction to begin this month to upgrade the Granville Bridge

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 2:01 pm
An earlier draft rendering of the Granville Bridge with two traffic lanes reallocated. View image in full screen
An earlier draft rendering of the Granville Bridge with two traffic lanes reallocated. City of Vancouver

Work to upgrade the Granville Bridge, part of the Granville Connector project, is set to begin this month.

The City of Vancouver said this work will create a “safer, more accessible crossing for walking, rolling and cycling.”

Two west-side travel lanes on the bridge will be converted to create separate those separate routes, similar to the protected lanes on the Burrard Bridge.

“Making these much-needed safety and accessibility improvements to Granville Bridge will mean the bridge can truly serve as a vital connection for all modes of travel between the growing commercial and job centres of the Broadway corridor and the downtown core,” Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said in a statement.

Additional work will include the installation of new traffic signals, wayfinding signage and the creation of an all-ages-and-abilities pedestrian and bicycle connection to the Arbutus Greenway at the south end of the bridge.

According to the city, the loops that connect to Pacific Street at the north end of the bridge will be removed and replaced with “a new street network.”

“The loops were originally designed for a high-volume freeway that was never built. The new street network will create opportunities for housing and local services on the City-owned land currently occupied by the loops,” the City of Vancouver said in a statement.

The first phase of the work starts on the north end of the bridge, with an anticipated completion of the project by fall 2024.

Read more: First steps to revitalize Vancouver’s Granville Street presented to council

Two lanes of traffic will be retained in both directions on Granville Bridge throughout construction, the city confirmed.

Some lane and street closures will be in effect during the work.

For up to six months, the portion of Granville Street between the Howe and Seymour Street ramps and Drake Street will be temporarily closed. During this time, pedestrians, vehicles and transit will be detoured to the Howe Street and Seymour Street ramps.

  • Winter 2023 – East loop closure
  • Spring 2023 – West loop closure
  • Summer 2023 to fall 2023 – temporary Granville Street closure with a detour in effect
  • Spring 2024 – opening of the new downtown street network

Sidewalks on both sides of the bridge and the Howe and Seymour ramps will remain open as much as possible throughout construction, the city said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The Granville Bridge was built in 1954. In September 2020, the council endorsed the long-term concept for the Granville Connector.

