Health

François Legault criticized for Ottawa’s ‘insulting’ health funding offer

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 2:21 pm
Quebec Premier François Legault speaks at Quebec's National Assembly following his return from Ottawa where he was negotiating health care funding. Wednesday February 8th, 2023. View image in full screen
Quebec Premier François Legault speaks at Quebec's National Assembly following his return from Ottawa where he was negotiating health care funding. Wednesday February 8th, 2023. Global News

A day after Ottawa put its offer on the table, opposition parties are calling François Legault’s negotiation of health transfers a fail.

They say coming back with one-sixth of what was needed is not enough.

“Pull yourself together Mr. Premier and go collect our money,” said Liberal leader Marc Tanguay to Legault at the National Assembly.

Critics say Legault came out of negotiations with Prime Minister Trudeau and other premiers Tuesday afternoon sounding resigned over Ottawa’s offer.

On Wednesday, the opposition let him know he can’t just give up.

“I expect a little fight,” said liberal health critic André Fortin.

The federal government has offered provinces $196.1 billion over the next decade, including $46.2 billion in new money.

But it’s only one-sixth of the increase that premiers originally asked for.

Read more: Ottawa lays out health plan worth $196B over next decade, with $46B in new spending

Read next: Canada is planning its 1st national school food policy. What will it include?

“It’s better than nothing but it’s not enough for sure,” Legault said.

After two and half years of negotiations, Legault said it is Trudeau who has come up short.

The Parti Quebecois blames federalism.

“I really think we need to look at the fact that there is only one genuine solution to this and it is to decide by ourselves,” said party leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon.

Click to play video: 'Breaking down the new health care funding deal'
Breaking down the new health care funding deal

Quebec solidaire says that with growing health needs and current long waiting lists for surgeries and even cancer treatments, the offer is not only ridiculous, it’s insulting.

“I don’t know what he was doing in Ottawa yesterday François Legault, frankly. But he had a mission and he failed,” said Vincent Marissal, Quebec solidaire’s health critic.

Read more: Quebec vows to overhaul its beleaguered health-care system by 2025

Read next: ‘We have to move quickly’: Health workers urge premiers to accept Ottawa’s health deal

Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé says that regardless of Ottawa’s offer, Quebecers will not be let down.

He says his plan to reform the health-care system by 2025 is still on track.

“I think we still can make our plan and that’s unfortunate that the federal government has made that decision,” Dubé told reporters. “They have missed an opportunity to help us.”

But Legault says he is not giving up yet.

“We will continue to fight to get more that’s for sure,” Legault said.

The premiers are meeting on Wednesday to discuss whether or not they accept Ottawa’s offer.

Click to play video: 'Freeland gives detailed outline of funding in proposed health-care plan'
Freeland gives detailed outline of funding in proposed health-care plan
