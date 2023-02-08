François Legault criticized for Ottawa’s ‘insulting’ health funding offer

Send this page to someone via email

A day after Ottawa put its offer on the table, opposition parties are calling François Legault’s negotiation of health transfers a fail.

They say coming back with one-sixth of what was needed is not enough.

“Pull yourself together Mr. Premier and go collect our money,” said Liberal leader Marc Tanguay to Legault at the National Assembly.

Critics say Legault came out of negotiations with Prime Minister Trudeau and other premiers Tuesday afternoon sounding resigned over Ottawa’s offer.

On Wednesday, the opposition let him know he can’t just give up.

“I expect a little fight,” said liberal health critic André Fortin.

The federal government has offered provinces $196.1 billion over the next decade, including $46.2 billion in new money.

But it’s only one-sixth of the increase that premiers originally asked for.

“It’s better than nothing but it’s not enough for sure,” Legault said.

After two and half years of negotiations, Legault said it is Trudeau who has come up short.

The Parti Quebecois blames federalism.

“I really think we need to look at the fact that there is only one genuine solution to this and it is to decide by ourselves,” said party leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon.

Quebec solidaire says that with growing health needs and current long waiting lists for surgeries and even cancer treatments, the offer is not only ridiculous, it’s insulting.

“I don’t know what he was doing in Ottawa yesterday François Legault, frankly. But he had a mission and he failed,” said Vincent Marissal, Quebec solidaire’s health critic.

Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé says that regardless of Ottawa’s offer, Quebecers will not be let down.

He says his plan to reform the health-care system by 2025 is still on track.

“I think we still can make our plan and that’s unfortunate that the federal government has made that decision,” Dubé told reporters. “They have missed an opportunity to help us.”

But Legault says he is not giving up yet.

“We will continue to fight to get more that’s for sure,” Legault said.

The premiers are meeting on Wednesday to discuss whether or not they accept Ottawa’s offer.