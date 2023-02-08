Lago Lindo shooting deemed homicide, Edmonton police confirm

Send this page to someone via email

An autopsy has determined that a 30-year-old man shot in north Edmonton’s Lago Lindo area Friday was the victim of homicide.

Edmonton police said Wednesday that Jordan Zouhri, 30, died from “multiple gunshot wounds.”

On Friday, police were called to a weapons complaint on Lago Lindo Crescent, in the Lago Lindo neighbourhood, just after 5:30 p.m. They found a man with serious injuries and even though EMS responded, the man died from his injuries at the scene.

Zouhri’s family spoke to Global News, urging anyone with security footage of the area on Friday evening to share it with police.

“This was senseless,” his mother Nadia Moretto said. “I don’t understand what happened. I don’t know who would do this.

“All I want is these people to be found so they can be brought to justice.”

She described Zouhri as kind and funny, committed to health and building a life with his partner.

“He worked hard, he became an electrician,” Moretto said. “He went to work everyday, he met a beautiful girl.

“I want people to know he was a good person,” she said. “He was loved.”

Nadia Moretto, pictured here with her sons Jordan and Michael Zouhri.

“He’s smart, he’s industrious,” Zouhri’s older brother Michael said. “He loves the Edmonton Oilers and politics.

“He’s actually a very skilled electrician. He’s really sweet and kind. He grows his own vegetables. He’s really obsessed with healthy living. And he’s really funny. If you would have met him, you would have loved him.”

Detectives are also asking anyone who was driving in the Lago Lindo Crescent area (or around 167 Avenue between 97 Street and 82 Street on Friday, Feb. 3, between 5:15 and 5:50 p.m.) to share dashcam footage with police.

Anyone with any information about the death is asked to contact the police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.