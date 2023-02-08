2 in police custody after Hwy 16 blocked at Waseca, Sask. for police investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are in police custody after Highway 16 was blocked in both directions on Tuesday.

Saskatchewan RCMP have reopened Highway 16 to motorists after traffic was stopped at Wasesca, Sask., in relation to a serious police investigation.

In a release on Tuesday, police said that for safety reasons, detours were not in place and significant delays occurred. Police cautioned the public to not approach the police at the scene.

“RCMP officers from multiple detachments followed a vehicle which fled from police on Highway #16,” police stated.

“For safety reasons given the high-traffic road, a spike belt was used, and the vehicle ultimately stopped on Highway #16 near Waseca.”

Saskatchewan RCMP said more information will be provided later on Wednesday.

Waseca, Sask., is located 230 kilometres west of Saskatoon.