Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

2 in police custody after Hwy 16 blocked at Waseca, Sask. for police investigation

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 10:52 am
Traffic resumes on Highway #16 in both directions at Waseca, Sask. after being blocked in relation to serious police investigation. View image in full screen
Traffic resumes on Highway #16 in both directions at Waseca, Sask. after being blocked in relation to serious police investigation. File / Global News

Two people are in police custody after Highway 16 was blocked in both directions on Tuesday.

Saskatchewan RCMP have reopened Highway 16 to motorists after traffic was stopped at Wasesca, Sask., in relation to a serious police investigation.

In a release on Tuesday, police said that for safety reasons, detours were not in place and significant delays occurred. Police cautioned the public to not approach the police at the scene.

“RCMP officers from multiple detachments followed a vehicle which fled from police on Highway #16,” police stated.

“For safety reasons given the high-traffic road, a spike belt was used, and the vehicle ultimately stopped on Highway #16 near Waseca.”

Saskatchewan RCMP said more information will be provided later on Wednesday.

Waseca, Sask., is located 230 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan NewsInvestigationPolice investigationSaskatchewan RCMPTraffic StopHighway 16Police CustodyWaseca
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

