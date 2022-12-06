Obstructed licence plate in Melfort, Sask. leads to drug trafficking, weapons charges

See more sharing options

Three people have been charged following a traffic stop in Melfort, Sask., where police discovered drugs, stolen property and driver impairment.

Police also discovered the driver was on court-ordered conditions for involvement in an illicit drug trafficking operation in Melfort back in May 2022.

On Friday, Dec. 2, the Melfort RCMP Combined Traffic Services Section (CTSS) stopped a vehicle for having an obstructed licence plate. Police noticed the driver, from Melfort, exhibited signs of impairment and issued a standard field sobriety test (SFST).

Driver 39-year-old David Barks failed the SFST and was issued a 72-hour driving suspension.

“Officers saw a back-pack matching the description of one recently stolen from a business in Melfort in the vehicle and the driver was subsequently arrested for possession of stolen property,” police said in a release.

“The driver was also found in possession of approximately 4.5 g of suspected crystal methamphetamine, approximately 3g of crack cocaine, and a sum of cash.”

In accordance with the court-ordered conditions for the driver, Melfort RCMP and Melfort CTSS attended Barks’ residence in Melfort. Police located two loaded shotguns, one rifle, three cellphones, scales, drug trafficking paraphernalia, a conducted energy weapon (CEW), suspected crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine and suspected MDMA.

It was then that police located and arrested two people at the residence: 48-year-old Barkley Swenson of Melfort and 29-year-old Cassandra St. Cyer of Star City, Sask.

Barks now faces several charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Police charged Swenson with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, six counts of possession of a firearm/weapon, three counts of unlicensed possession of a prohibited device and possession of a prohibited firearm.

St. Cyer was arrested for an outstanding warrant and charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police said Barks, Swenson and St. Cyer remained in custody and made their first appearance in court in Melfort on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing with joint efforts between Melfort RCMP, Melfort CTSS and Regina Police Service CTSS.