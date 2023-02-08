Menu

Crime

4th suspect in jewelry store heist at Waterloo’s Conestoga Mall found dead in Toronto

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 9:11 am
Exterior entrance to Conestoga Mall in Waterloo. View image in full screen
Exterior entrance to Conestoga Mall in Waterloo. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say that the fourth suspect in the recent robbery at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo was found dead in Toronto.

A release says that the person was found dead by police in Toronto although it did not provide specifics about the death other than to describe it as a “medical event.”

Read more: Security guard hurt while nabbing bandit at robbery that closed Conestoga Mall: Waterloo police

Read next: Chinese spy balloon: U.S. Navy releases up-close photos of debris recovery

Three other men were arrested and a mall security guard was injured during the robbery at a jewelry store in Conestoga Mall last Thursday.

Officers were initially dispatched to the mall after the robbery was reported at around 4 p.m.

Trending Now

Four men had entered the jewelry store with hammers and batons before they smashed display cases to steal merchandise, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

As the men fled the store, police say a security guard managed to subdue one, but was injured in the process.

Two others ran across the road into an industrial area on the other side of King Street while the last man jumped into a grey Honda HRV in the parking lot, which had a parent and child inside.

The parent and child were able to exit the car before the bandit drove off with the vehicle, which was last seen driving on King Street southbound.

Officers soon arrived at the scene and grabbed the suspect who had been subdued by the security guard. Two other suspects were found in the industrial section across from the shopping centre.

Three men, aged 20, 21 and 24, all from Toronto, are facing several charges, including robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Kitchener news Toronto crime Waterloo news Waterloo Regional Police Waterloo crime Toronto News King street waterloo Waterloo robbery Conestoga Mall Conestoga Mall Waterloo Toronto man dead Conestoga Mall Waterloo robbery CONESTOGA MALL WATERLOO ROBBERY suspect dead Toronto robbery suspect dead
