4th suspect in jewelry store heist at Waterloo’s Conestoga Mall found dead in Toronto

Waterloo Regional Police say that the fourth suspect in the recent robbery at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo was found dead in Toronto.

A release says that the person was found dead by police in Toronto although it did not provide specifics about the death other than to describe it as a “medical event.”

Three other men were arrested and a mall security guard was injured during the robbery at a jewelry store in Conestoga Mall last Thursday.

Officers were initially dispatched to the mall after the robbery was reported at around 4 p.m.

Four men had entered the jewelry store with hammers and batons before they smashed display cases to steal merchandise, according to police.

As the men fled the store, police say a security guard managed to subdue one, but was injured in the process.

Two others ran across the road into an industrial area on the other side of King Street while the last man jumped into a grey Honda HRV in the parking lot, which had a parent and child inside.

The parent and child were able to exit the car before the bandit drove off with the vehicle, which was last seen driving on King Street southbound.

Officers soon arrived at the scene and grabbed the suspect who had been subdued by the security guard. Two other suspects were found in the industrial section across from the shopping centre.

Three men, aged 20, 21 and 24, all from Toronto, are facing several charges, including robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.