Luxury car stolen at gunpoint near Mississauga, Ont. mall, police say

Two young men have been arrested after an alleged armed carjacking near a mall in Mississauga, Ont.

At around 8:20 p.m. on Monday, a man reportedly drove to the Square One Drive and Hurontario Street area, near where Square One Mall is located, in downtown Mississauga.

Police said he was in the area for a business meeting.

Three people then drove up to him while he was sitting in his car, a vehicle Peel Regional Police described as “luxury.” After a brief conversation, the three allegedly demanded the vehicle at gunpoint.

Police said the three suspects drove off, leaving the victim physically unharmed.

Officers were quick to find the vehicle, locating it “immediately” near Finch Avenue and Highway 400, police said. A multi-jurisdictional operation involving Ontario, York and Toronto police led to the arrest of two of the three suspects, according to police.

Police said they found firearms in the vehicle and ammunition.

Emmanuel Ezbon, a 19-year-old man from Toronto, was charged with a list of offences including robbery with a firearm and careless storage of a firearm.

“At the time of the offence Emmanuel Ezbon was bound by a Probation Order with conditions not to possess any weapons and a weapons prohibition order,” police said.

The second man arrested was 21-year-old Demouy Blair from Oshawa. He also faces a range of charges, including robbery with a firearm.