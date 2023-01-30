Three 15-year-old boys charged after assault, attempted carjacking in Etobicoke

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say three teenagers are facing charges in an attempted carjacking in Etobicoke.

Police said on Jan. 29 at around 3:20 a.m., officers responded to the area of Rexdale and Humberwood boulevards.

Investigators said the driver was entering their parked vehicle when three boys approached wearing masks.

One of the boys took out a gun and demanded the driver’s car keys and personal property, police say.

They also say the boys “forcefully removed the victim from the vehicle and then struck the victim over the head with the handgun.”

The teens took some cash and lottery tickets from the driver, however, police say they were unable to get the keys to the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

They then fled the area.

Police say officers responded quickly, searched the area, and found and arrested the suspects, police said.

A 15-year-old boy from Brampton and two 15-year-old boys from Mississauga are facing multiple charges, including robbery with a firearm, disguising with intent, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.