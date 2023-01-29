Pair wanted after alleged home invasion armed with knives in Toronto

See more sharing options

Police are searching for a man and women who allegedly robbed a Toronto home at knifepoint.

Toronto police said a home invasion was reported in the area of Woodbine and Norway avenues just after 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said that a man and woman broke into a home and were confronted by the tenant.

The pair were armed with knives and attacked the tenant, seriously injuring them, police said.

Police have named the man as 38-year-old Christopher Chisholm and the woman as Amy Halliday, 30, both from Toronto.

They are wanted on a variety of charges, including break and enter and assault with a weapon.

“Both are believed to be violent and dangerous,” officers warned.