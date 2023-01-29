Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pair wanted after alleged home invasion armed with knives in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 29, 2023 11:23 am
Police are asking for help locating Amy Halliday (left) and Christopher Chisholm. View image in full screen
Police are asking for help locating Amy Halliday (left) and Christopher Chisholm. TPS/Handout

Police are searching for a man and women who allegedly robbed a Toronto home at knifepoint.

Toronto police said a home invasion was reported in the area of Woodbine and Norway avenues just after 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said that a man and woman broke into a home and were confronted by the tenant.

Read more: Man wanted after alleged assault on Danforth Avenue

Read next: Former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101

The pair were armed with knives and attacked the tenant, seriously injuring them, police said.

Trending Now

Police have named the man as 38-year-old Christopher Chisholm and the woman as Amy Halliday, 30, both from Toronto.

They are wanted on a variety of charges, including break and enter and assault with a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

“Both are believed to be violent and dangerous,” officers warned.

CrimeToronto PoliceBreak And EnterTPSHome InvasionWoodbine Avenuenorway avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers