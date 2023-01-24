Man charged after ride-share driver carjacked in Mississauga: police

See more sharing options

A man has been charged in connection with a carjacking in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on Jan. 11 at around 8:40 p.m., officers receieved a report of a carjacking near Bloor Street and Fieldgate Drive.

Officers said the victim — a ride-share driver — told police a male customer had allegedly threatened to harm him with a weapon.

Police said the vehicle was stolen.

According to police, the vehicle was located around 15 km from where it was reported stolen.

Officers said the victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

Police said on Monday, 27-year-old Sean Kang from Bampton, Ont., surrendered to authorities.

Officers said he was arrested and charged with one count of robbery. He is scheduled to appear in court in March.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.