Montreal home sales down 36% from January 2022: Quebec real estate association

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal’s January home sales fell to a level not seen since 2009 as the market slowdown continued.
The association says last month’s sales totalled 1,791, down 36 per cent from 2,816 in January 2022.
Read more: Canada housing market outlook 2023: Here’s what buyers and sellers can expect
Read next: Father watches live on phone app as video shows strangers entering home while child is alone
Charles Brant, the association’s market analysis director, says these numbers mean activity is approaching a historic low for the month of January and come as rising interest rates are weighing on homebuyers.
He says first-time homebuyers in particular are taking a cautious wait-and-see attitude despite recent drops in prices.
The median price of a single-family home edged down seven per cent to $500,000 year over year, while condos dipped three per cent to $370,000 and plexes dropped six per cent to $675,000.
As median prices fell so did new listings, which hit 4,598 compared with 4,808 a year ago.
Comments