One person is in life-threatening condition after an assault at a GO station in Durham Region, police say.

Durham Regional Police said they were called to a reported assault at Ajax GO station on Tuesday afternoon.

It was not immediately clear what had unfolded, but police said a male victim was being taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

More to follow…

Police are on scene at Ajax Go Station for an assault investigation. One male has been transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre in life-threatening condition. Further information to follow…. pic.twitter.com/37yCv5eurc — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) February 7, 2023