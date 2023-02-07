Suspects sought in armed carjacking near Winnipeg airport

Winnipeg police are searching for a pair of suspects and a stolen truck following an armed carjacking at a hotel parking lot near the Winnipeg airport Monday.
Police say a man and woman in their 50s and 60s were sitting in their truck in the 700 block of King Edward Street around 12:45 a.m. when two suspects walked up and asked for a cigarette.
They say a male suspect pulled out a gun and pointed at the victims, demanding they get out of the truck.
The couple was not physically hurt before the suspects took off in the truck.
Police are looking for a male suspect roughly 25 years old and a woman described as wearing all black.
Investigators say the male suspect is thin and was wearing a long, dark jacket, a black hoodie and black pants, with a camo neck warmer over his face.
The stolen truck is a grey Dodge Ram 1500, ST Crew Cab.
Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS. The suspects may be armed and police warn not to approach and say to call 9-1-1 if they’re spotted.
