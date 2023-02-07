Suspects sought in armed carjacking near Winnipeg airport

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are searching for a pair of suspects and a stolen truck following an armed carjacking at a hotel parking lot near the Winnipeg airport Monday.

Police say a man and woman in their 50s and 60s were sitting in their truck in the 700 block of King Edward Street around 12:45 a.m. when two suspects walked up and asked for a cigarette.

They say a male suspect pulled out a gun and pointed at the victims, demanding they get out of the truck.

The couple was not physically hurt before the suspects took off in the truck.

1:00 Winnipeg carjackings in 2022 on pace to more than double 2021 numbers

Police are looking for a male suspect roughly 25 years old and a woman described as wearing all black.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say the male suspect is thin and was wearing a long, dark jacket, a black hoodie and black pants, with a camo neck warmer over his face.

The stolen truck is a grey Dodge Ram 1500, ST Crew Cab.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS. The suspects may be armed and police warn not to approach and say to call 9-1-1 if they’re spotted.