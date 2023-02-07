Menu

Crime

Suspects sought in armed carjacking near Winnipeg airport

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 7, 2023 2:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg’s carjacking issues'
Winnipeg’s carjacking issues
Carjackings continue to be an issue in Winnipeg this year with 59 already being reported in the first four months of 2022 – Jul 11, 2022

Winnipeg police are searching for a pair of suspects and a stolen truck following an armed carjacking at a hotel parking lot near the Winnipeg airport Monday.

Police say a man and woman in their 50s and 60s were sitting in their truck in the 700 block of King Edward Street around 12:45 a.m. when two suspects walked up and asked for a cigarette.

Read more: Winnipeg carjacking victim, 72, taken to hospital after violent afternoon incident

Read next: Father watches live on phone app as video shows strangers entering home while child is alone

They say a male suspect pulled out a gun and pointed at the victims, demanding they get out of the truck.

The couple was not physically hurt before the suspects took off in the truck.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg carjackings in 2022 on pace to more than double 2021 numbers'
Winnipeg carjackings in 2022 on pace to more than double 2021 numbers

Police are looking for a male suspect roughly 25 years old and a woman described as wearing all black.

Investigators say the male suspect is thin and was wearing a long, dark jacket, a black hoodie and black pants, with a camo neck warmer over his face.

Read more: Winnipeg police seek suspects in carjacking incidents

Read next: Woman found breathing in N.Y. funeral home after being declared dead hours earlier

The stolen truck is a grey Dodge Ram 1500, ST Crew Cab.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS. The suspects may be armed and police warn not to approach and say to call 9-1-1 if they’re spotted.

