London, Ont. police investigate home-invasion, robbery

City police are investigating a home invasion-style robbery that took place in the downtown core Monday afternoon.

London, Ont., police say three suspects forcefully entered a residence on William Street around 2:45 p.m. One of the suspects was observed carrying a handgun while the others had a baseball bat and knife, police say.

The three suspects, all men, attempted to tie up the two occupants of the residence, but were unsuccessful. One of the occupants was struck by the baseball bat, suffering minor injuries not requiring further medical attention, police say.

All three suspects fled to a nearby vehicle with an unspecified amount of cash and drugs.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and will provide more information when possible.