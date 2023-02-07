Menu

Canada

$400,000 in tourism, culture, and sports funding up for grabs in Simcoe County

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 7, 2023 12:02 pm
The County of Simcoe administration centre on Highway 26. View image in full screen
The County of Simcoe administration centre on Highway 26. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The County of Simcoe is opening up applications for people to apply for up to $400,000 in funding for tourism, culture, and sorts.

As of Monday, applications opened for the county’s 2023 Tourism, Culture, and Sport Enhancement Fund to support projects or experiences in those respective fields.

“Tourism is extremely important to our local economy, and this grant is a great way for the County to give a boost to this vital sector,” said Warden Basil Clarke.

“It’s been a tough few years for tourism operators, and County Council is proud to continue to invest in our businesses.”

Those applying can choose for funding from several categories like digital and social media advertising, marketing, trails development, photo and video asset development, sports tourism, workforce development, and signage.

The county said the funding allows each applicant organization to apply for a maximum of $10,000, with the exception of signage requests, which are eligible for up to $20,000 in funding.

Interested applicants are asked to submit their forms by March 6 at 5 p.m.

All applications will be reviewed by the County of Simcoe’s Grants Task Force, consisting of appointed County Councillors, with support from County staff. The funding will be divided among successful applicants based on program requirements, objectives and overall benefit to the entire region.

Details and application guidelines can be found on the County of Simcoe’s website.

