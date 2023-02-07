Menu

Fire

1 person pulled from east London, Ont. mobile home fire, damage pegged at $150K

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted February 7, 2023 9:13 am
Fire crews were seen battling the blaze at 2189 Dundas Street around 5:15 p.m. on Monday. View image in full screen
Fire crews were seen battling the blaze at 2189 Dundas Street around 5:15 p.m. on Monday. via London Fire Department / Twitter

One person was sent to hospital with unknown injuries following a fire in a mobile home in east London, Ont., on Monday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the scene of the blaze at 2189 Dundas St. at 4:55 p.m.

Around 6:30 p.m., officials reported that one person was pulled from the home and transported to hospital.

The status of the person’s injuries remains unknown.

The cause and origin of the blaze have not yet been determined, officials said, but a damage estimate has been pegged at $150,000.

Investigators are scheduled to be at the scene Tuesday morning.

FireLondon OntarioLdnontHospitalLondon Fire DepartmentDundas StreetMobile Home$150Kunknown injuries
