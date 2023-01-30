One person dead in London, Ont. weekend house fire, investigation ongoing

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire in London, Ont., that left one person dead.

The house fire at 238 Tremont Rd., near Marconi Boulevard and Trafalgar Street, was reported to the London Fire Department at around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Crews said they contended with a sudden change in fire conditions and received reports of a person who had been unaccounted for.

Once the blaze was contained, firefighters found the missing person, who was sent to hospital with unknown injuries.

In a statement posted on Twitter just before 8 a.m. on Monday, the fire department deemed the fire as fatal.

“We want to extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and all those impacted by the fatal fire on Tremont Rd last night,” London Fire wrote.

The cause of the fire, as well as a damage estimate, has been determined.

The Ontario fire marshal and the London police are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

The fire marks the second in the city on Sunday as crews were called to 553 Clarke Rd. earlier at around 8:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.