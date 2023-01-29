London, Ont. fire crews knock out east end blaze, reports no injuries

London, Ont., fire officials say no injuries were reported after a blaze broke out in the east end.
The London Fire Department announced the fire shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
Officials say black smoke was coming from the roof of a building located at 552 Clarke Road.
Fire crews extinguished the blaze and reported no injuries.
Damage is pegged at less than $5,000.
The cause of the fire is believed to be a rooftop generator.
