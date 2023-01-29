Menu

Canada

London, Ont. fire crews knock out east end blaze, reports no injuries

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 29, 2023 12:22 pm
The London Fire Department announced the fire shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday.  View image in full screen
The London Fire Department announced the fire shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday. . London Fire Department/Twitter

London, Ont., fire officials say no injuries were reported after a blaze broke out in the east end.

The London Fire Department announced the fire shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say black smoke was coming from the roof of a building located at 552 Clarke Road.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze and reported no injuries.

Damage is pegged at less than $5,000.

The cause of the fire is believed to be a rooftop generator.

