London, Ont. fire crews knock out east end blaze, reports no injuries

London, Ont., fire officials say no injuries were reported after a blaze broke out in the east end.

The London Fire Department announced the fire shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say black smoke was coming from the roof of a building located at 552 Clarke Road.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze and reported no injuries.

Damage is pegged at less than $5,000.

The cause of the fire is believed to be a rooftop generator.

Final Update – Crews have cleared the scene. Estimated damage is less than $5000. Cause of the fire was a roof top generator. pic.twitter.com/RsZTwUglll — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) January 29, 2023