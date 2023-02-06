Firefighters investigating after large sinkhole found under school bus in Toronto

Crews are investigating after a large sinkhole was located under a school bus in Toronto.
Toronto fire told Global News the sinkhole was found at around 4:36 p.m. on Monday in the Balsam Avenue and Queen Street East area.
Fire officials said nobody was in the bus.
At last check, officials said the sinkhole was 10 feet wide and four feet deep.
Toronto fire said its members were checking nearby homes for gas leaks and were waiting on Toronto Hydro and Enbridge Gas to determine if the sinkhole was related to a gas leak or watermain break.
