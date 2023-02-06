Middleton, N.S. residents raise concerns about health care at public meeting

Send this page to someone via email

Valley residents gathered in Middleton, N.S., on Monday to share their concerns with Nova Scotia Health around the local emergency room.

Three public information sessions were held in the community by the health authority to address worries about access to care. Last week, dozens of residents rallied in the street outside Soldiers Memorial Hospital to call for 24-7 access to care.

The room was packed on Monday at the Middleton Fire Station as community members attended to voice their health care concerns.

Chris Bradley says he was at the public information session because he’s worried about the emergency room’s future.

“What’s it going to be six months from now, a year from now?” he questioned. “Is it going to disappear? Or are people serious about efforts to keep it open?”

Story continues below advertisement

The ER is supposed to be open from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. daily, but sometimes it’s closed due to staffing issues. Last month, it saw 16 temporary closures.

Another concern raised was family doctors — one resident asked the group who in the room didn’t have access. A sea of hands were raised. Officials say there are just over 5,000 people in the Middleton area who are on the doctor waitlist.

View image in full screen Chris Bradley. Skye Bryden-Blom / Global News

Bradley says he uses virtual care, but some at the meeting said they don’t know how to pursue that option. A member was on site to help people sign-up.

“Most of the people in the room were seniors,” Bradley says. “Get your kids or grandkids to show you how to do it. It’s not difficult.”

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia Health is sending its mobile primary care clinic to the area on Tuesday evenings and Sundays throughout February to help keep up with demand.

Story continues below advertisement

The Health Authority says members are meeting daily to come up with solutions amid the shortage of doctors.

Several attended the public information sessions to help answer questions from the community including Michelle McLearn. The Soldiers Memorial Hospital site lead addressed concerns about the future of the ER.

2:16 Residents of Middleton, N.S. call for 24-hour emergency care

“There is a commitment to keep the emergency department open 24-7,” she says. “The challenge again is the physician recruitment and finding enough physicians to be able to provide that service.”

The vice-president of operations for the Western Zone says she wants the community to know they’re aware of their worries.

“We were hearing that there were increased concerns in the community about the status of the emergency department,” Tanya Nixon says. “We wanted to come out and talk to the community about that and hopefully assure them.”

Story continues below advertisement

A presentation at the meetings showed more than 60 per cent of concerns brought to the emergency room are considered low acuity including cough, congestion, and prescription refills. The stats also show six in 10 people who visit the ER have a family doctor.

Nova Scotia Health says feedback from the information sessions will help to inform future planning.

Bradley says he was pleased with the session.

“It’s a little bit of solace that there’s a really committed group working very hard trying to get our emergency department open 24-7,” he says.