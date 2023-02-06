Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Middleton, N.S. residents raise concerns about health care at public meeting

By Skye Bryden-Blom Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 5:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Middleton, N.S. residents share concerns about local ER'
Middleton, N.S. residents share concerns about local ER
WATCH: Residents gathered in Middleton, N.S. to share their concerns with Nova Scotia Health on the local emergency room. Public information sessions were held in the community to address worries around access to care. Just one week ago, dozens rallied in the street to call for 24-7 access. Skye Bryden-Blom reports.

Valley residents gathered in Middleton, N.S., on Monday to share their concerns with Nova Scotia Health around the local emergency room.

Three public information sessions were held in the community by the health authority to address worries about access to care. Last week, dozens of residents rallied in the street outside Soldiers Memorial Hospital to call for 24-7 access to care.

The room was packed on Monday at the Middleton Fire Station as community members attended to voice their health care concerns.

Read more: ‘The fear is real’: Residents of one N.S. town call for 24-hour emergency care

Read next: Deadly Turkey earthquake exposes dangers of major fault lines below

Chris Bradley says he was at the public information session because he’s worried about the emergency room’s future.

“What’s it going to be six months from now, a year from now?” he questioned. “Is it going to disappear? Or are people serious about efforts to keep it open?”

Story continues below advertisement

The ER is supposed to be open from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. daily, but sometimes it’s closed due to staffing issues. Last month, it saw 16 temporary closures.

Another concern raised was family doctors — one resident asked the group who in the room didn’t have access. A sea of hands were raised. Officials say there are just over 5,000 people in the Middleton area who are on the doctor waitlist.

Chris Bradley View image in full screen
Chris Bradley. Skye Bryden-Blom / Global News

Bradley says he uses virtual care, but some at the meeting said they don’t know how to pursue that option. A member was on site to help people sign-up.

Trending Now

“Most of the people in the room were seniors,” Bradley says. “Get your kids or grandkids to show you how to do it. It’s not difficult.”

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia Health is sending its mobile primary care clinic to the area on Tuesday evenings and Sundays throughout February to help keep up with demand.

Story continues below advertisement

The Health Authority says members are meeting daily to come up with solutions amid the shortage of doctors.

Several attended the public information sessions to help answer questions from the community including Michelle McLearn. The Soldiers Memorial Hospital site lead addressed concerns about the future of the ER.

Click to play video: 'Residents of Middleton, N.S. call for 24-hour emergency care'
Residents of Middleton, N.S. call for 24-hour emergency care

“There is a commitment to keep the emergency department open 24-7,” she says. “The challenge again is the physician recruitment and finding enough physicians to be able to provide that service.”

The vice-president of operations for the Western Zone says she wants the community to know they’re aware of their worries.

“We were hearing that there were increased concerns in the community about the status of the emergency department,” Tanya Nixon says. “We wanted to come out and talk to the community about that and hopefully assure them.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Trudeau will offer ‘significant’ health funding increase in 10-year deal: sources

Read next: Real-life Doogie Howser: Boy, 9, becomes one of the youngest-ever high school graduates

A presentation at the meetings showed more than 60 per cent of concerns brought to the emergency room are considered low acuity including cough, congestion, and prescription refills. The stats also show six in 10 people who visit the ER have a family doctor.

Nova Scotia Health says feedback from the information sessions will help to inform future planning.

Bradley says he was pleased with the session.

“It’s a little bit of solace that there’s a really committed group working very hard trying to get our emergency department open 24-7,” he says.

Health CareEmergency RoomNova Scotia healthHealth care crisisHealthcare CrisisNova Scotia HealthcareMiddletonhealth emergencyValleyEmergency Room ClosureSoldiers’ Memorial Hospitalhealthcare rallyhealthcare concernsnova scotia valley
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers