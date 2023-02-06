3 charged with 1st-degree murder in men’s deaths in downtown Winnipeg

A group of men have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of two men in Winnipeg’s downtown.
Carl George Wescoupe, 40, was found dead in a suite at the Manwin Hotel at 655 Main St. on Jan. 29. Lee James Boulette, 40, was found dead at a home in the 100 block of Selkirk Avenue on Feb. 1.
In both cases, police said officers found the victims after being tipped off by other men who had also been assaulted.
The other victims both survived the assaults.
Police say Wescoupe and Boulette’s deaths are linked and neither killing is believed to be random.
There’s been no word from police on how either man was killed.
On Monday police announced three men have been arrested – aged 39, 31 and 54. Each is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
Police have said more arrests are possible.
