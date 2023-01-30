Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigate homicide at Manwin Hotel

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 12:54 pm
Winnipeg police remain outside Manwin Hotel following Sunday night incident
Two Winnipeg police units were stationed outside the Manwin Hotel on Main Street early Monday following an incident on Sunday evening that left one man dead. Homicide unit investigators have not yet arrested any suspects.

Homicide detectives are investigating a man’s death a Main Street hotel in Winnipeg Sunday.

Police were called to the Manwin Hotel at 655 Main St. around 5:30 p.m.

They say officers first spoke to a man in his 30s, who had been injured in an assault, who said another man may have also been injured in the hotel.

Carl George Wescoupe, 40, was found dead in a hotel suite with what police describe as “severe injuries.”

Increased security at Millennium Library ‘reassuring’ after homicide: Winnipeg resident

Police haven’t said how Wescoupe was injured or if his injuries are connected with those of the other victim.

There was no update on the other man’s condition in a release Monday, and police say no arrests have been made.

The homicide unit is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204786-TIPS (8477).

