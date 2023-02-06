Woman seriously injured after object pierces windshield in Cannington, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was seriously injured when an object went through a vehicle’s windshield in Cannington, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said officers received a report of a collision which occurred on Jan. 27 between 7:30 and 8 p.m.

Police said the victim was in a vehicle in the area of Cameron and Albert streets when an object was thrown and pieced the windshield of the vehicle.

Officers said the woman was taken to a trauma centre in the Toronto area in serious condition.

Police said her condition has since been upgraded to stable.

“Anyone who witnessed this event either before, after or during is asked to reach out to investigators,” officers said in a news release.

Officers said anyone with dashcam or other video footage is asked to contact police.