Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2023 11:52 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading as losses in the base metals sector helped lead stocks lower, while U.S. stock markets also fell to start the week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 82.08 points at 20,676.26.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 53.47 points at 33,872.54. The S&P 500 index was down 13.80 points at 4,122.68, while the Nasdaq composite was down 43.00 points at 11,963.96.

Trending Now

Read more: S&P/TSX composite notches slight gain, U.S. stock markets down on strong jobs data

Read next: ‘Lightly felt’ earthquake reported in southern Ontario originating near Buffalo, N.Y.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.37 cents US compared with 74.68 cents US on Friday.

The March crude contract was down 58 cents at US$72.81 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.40 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The April gold contract was up US$3.00 at US$1,879.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was down four cents at US$4.01 a pound.

EconomymoneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangestock marketstoronto stocksToronto stock market
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers