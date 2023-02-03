Menu

Consumer

S&P/TSX composite up in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2023 11:44 am
TSX markets View image in full screen
An index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Nov. 11. Investors had few places to hide this year as Canada's main stock index tumbled after hitting an all-time high in the spring and bond markets took a beating as central bankers raised interest rates as they waged their fight against inflation. Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Strength in the energy and technology sectors helped Canada’s main stock index climb higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 46.19 points at 20,786.63.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 72.86 points at 34,126.80. The S&P 500 index was down 5.81 points at 4,173.95, while the Nasdaq composite was down 23.04 points at 12,177.78.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.79 cents US compared with 75.12 cents US on Thursday.

The March crude oil contract was up 23 cents at US$76.11 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$2.37 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$44.20 at US$1,886.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was down a penny at US$4.09 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

