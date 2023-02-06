Woolwich man arrested after threats made against Waterloo Region MP

Waterloo regional police say a man from Woolwich, Ont., was arrested after threats were recently made against an unnamed MP from the area.
Police say they were contacted by the MP on Thursday after they had received the threats online.
Read more: Staff at downtown Kitchener clinic threatened by man with expandable baton, police say
Read next: Grammys 2023: The brightest, boldest and best looks from the red carpet
They say officers conducted an investigation before a 44-year-old man from Woolwich was arrested on Friday. He is facing a charge of uttering threats to cause death.
They say he will appear in court on March 20.
Read more: Security guard hurt while nabbing bandit at robbery that closed Conestoga Mall, Waterloo police say
Read next: Grammys 2023: Beyoncé now the most decorated artist in Grammy history
In their release, police did not say who the MP was nor did they provide any further specifics on what type of threats were made.
Comments