Woolwich man arrested after threats made against Waterloo Region MP

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police say a man from Woolwich, Ont., was arrested after threats were recently made against an unnamed MP from the area.

Police say they were contacted by the MP on Thursday after they had received the threats online.

They say officers conducted an investigation before a 44-year-old man from Woolwich was arrested on Friday. He is facing a charge of uttering threats to cause death.

They say he will appear in court on March 20.

In their release, police did not say who the MP was nor did they provide any further specifics on what type of threats were made.