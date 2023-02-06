Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woolwich man arrested after threats made against Waterloo Region MP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 9:56 am
Waterloo regional police say a man from Woolwich was arrested after threats were made against an unnamed MP from the area. View image in full screen
Waterloo regional police say a man from Woolwich was arrested after threats were made against an unnamed MP from the area. Getty Images

Waterloo regional police say a man from Woolwich, Ont., was arrested after threats were recently made against an unnamed MP from the area.

Police say they were contacted by the MP on Thursday after they had received the threats online.

Read more: Staff at downtown Kitchener clinic threatened by man with expandable baton, police say

Read next: Grammys 2023: The brightest, boldest and best looks from the red carpet

They say officers conducted an investigation before a 44-year-old man from Woolwich was arrested on Friday. He is facing a charge of uttering threats to cause death.

Trending Now

They say he will appear in court on March 20.

Read more: Security guard hurt while nabbing bandit at robbery that closed Conestoga Mall, Waterloo police say

Read next: Grammys 2023: Beyoncé now the most decorated artist in Grammy history

In their release, police did not say who the MP was nor did they provide any further specifics on what type of threats were made.

Advertisement
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeCambridge crimeDeath threats MPThreats made Waterloo MP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers