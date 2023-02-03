Menu

Crime

Staff at downtown Kitchener clinic threatened by man with expandable baton: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 4:22 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was arrested in connection after officers responded to a weapons call at a health clinic in downtown Kitchener on Thursday evening.

According to police, staff called the officers to the clinic at Duke and College streets at around 5 p.m. after they were threatened by a man with an expandable baton.

The man had left the clinic before officers had arrived but police say they found him in the area soon after and arrested him.

A 36-year-old man is facing a number of charges in connection with the incident including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breaching a release order.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeKitchener man arrestedduke street kitchenerKitchener manCollege Street Kitchener
