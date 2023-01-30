Youth charged after police attend medical call in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are investigating an incident involving a youth and a firearm in Kitchener.
Officers attended at a home in the area of Queen Street South and Charles Street around 4:35 p.m. Sunday.
They were initially dispatched to the home for a medical call.
Investigators say officers discovered a male youth inside with a loaded firearm.
They say the youth was arrested and is facing a number of charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of identity documents and possession of suspected fentanyl.
The youth was held for a bail hearing.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on this to contact Waterloo regional police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
