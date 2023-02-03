Security guard hurt while nabbing bandit at robbery that closed Conestoga Mall: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say one man remains on the loose after a daytime armed robbery at a jewelry store at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo forced the closure of the shopping centre on Thursday.

Three other men, all in their 20s, have so far been arrested and charged in the jewelry heist. A mall security guard was injured while apprehending one of those arrested.

According to police, officers were initially dispatched to the mall after the robbery was reported at around 4 p.m.

Initially, police say the callers had mentioned shots being fired, but when officers arrived at the scene, there was no evidence that shots had been fired. Police believe people heard the display cases being smashed and thought it may have been gunshots.

Four men had entered the jewelry store with hammers and batons before they smashed display cases to steal merchandise, according to police.

As the men fled the store, police say a security guard managed to subdue one of them.

Two others ran across the road into the industrial area on the other side of King Street while the last man jumped into a vehicle in the parking lot, which had a parent and child inside.

The parent and child were able to exit the car before the bandit drove off with the vehicle last seen driving on King Street southbound.

That was when police say officers arrived at the scene and grabbed the suspect who had been subdued by the security guard.

The security guard was injured during the arrest and was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers soon found the two suspects who were in the industrial section across from the shopping centre.

Police say the mall was evacuated for safety reasons and to ensure that there were no remaining bandits inside the mall.

Three men, aged 20, 21 and 24, all from Toronto, are facing several charges, including robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Police say officers are still investigating and are expected to lay further charges.