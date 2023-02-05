Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man seriously injured after Stoney Creek break and enter

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted February 5, 2023 5:21 pm
Man seriously injured after Stoney Creek break and enter - image View image in full screen
Global News

Hamilton police are investigating an attempted break and enter at a car wash in the city’s east end Sunday morning.

Officers were called out to the Ezee Clean Car Wash located at Highway 8 and Green Road between the hours of 6:30 and 7:15 am after multiple calls saying a large truck crashed into the business.

Investigators say the suspects struck a male witness with their vehicle causing serious injuries. The suspects fled the area and remain at large.

Read more: Brass knuckles, flick knives and other illegal weapons seized at Burlington, Ont convenience store

Read next: A new look at high fidelity music: The rise of Dolby ATMOS and Spatial Audio

Hamilton Police continues to process the scene, and canvas the area for witnesses.

Trending Now

Homicide detectives have taken charge due to the serious nature of the injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are asking motorists and business owners to check surveillance or dash cam video from the area between the hours of 6:30-7:15 am.

Specifically, officers are looking for video of the suspect vehicle, which is described as a dark-coloured, two-door, Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck.

If you have any information to provide regarding the investigation, please contact Detective Robert DiIanni of the Homicide Unit at 905-546-3836.

Hamilton PoliceHit and RunBreak And EnterSerious InjuriesWitnessCar WashChevrolet
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers