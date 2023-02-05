Man seriously injured after Stoney Creek break and enter

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are investigating an attempted break and enter at a car wash in the city’s east end Sunday morning.

Officers were called out to the Ezee Clean Car Wash located at Highway 8 and Green Road between the hours of 6:30 and 7:15 am after multiple calls saying a large truck crashed into the business.

Investigators say the suspects struck a male witness with their vehicle causing serious injuries. The suspects fled the area and remain at large.

Hamilton Police continues to process the scene, and canvas the area for witnesses.

Homicide detectives have taken charge due to the serious nature of the injuries.

Investigators are asking motorists and business owners to check surveillance or dash cam video from the area between the hours of 6:30-7:15 am.

Specifically, officers are looking for video of the suspect vehicle, which is described as a dark-coloured, two-door, Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck.

If you have any information to provide regarding the investigation, please contact Detective Robert DiIanni of the Homicide Unit at 905-546-3836.