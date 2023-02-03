Brass knuckles, flick knives and other illegal weapons seized at Burlington, Ont convenience store

Two Burlington, Ont., men are facing charges after Halton police were tipped off a convenience store in the city’s north side was selling illegal weapons.
Investigators say around 20 pairs of brass knuckles, 50 flick knives (switchblades), a half dozen telescopic batons and a single-handed crossbow were on display for sale at the Appleby line Big Bear at New Street.
The accused, 29 and 32, have each been charged with three counts of trafficking weapons.
