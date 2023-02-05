Snow sculptures come to life at Silver Star Mountain Resort for Vernon Winter Carnival

Send this page to someone via email

The Vernon Winter Carnival continues Sunday morning with the final day of its snow sculpture competition at Silver Star Mountain Resort.

The competition began Friday at the resort, where participants bring to life a gallery of sculptures created of only water and snow.

Sunday is the final day of the competition and the winning sculpture will be awarded the “People’s Choice Award” at a noon presentation.

The resort has a number of activities for the community to take part in while they watch the sculptures come to life.

The finished sculptures will be up for viewing for a week or two after the completion, weather dependent.