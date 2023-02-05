Fatal hit-and-run in Toronto’s east end treated as homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Police are calling it homicide after a fatal hit-and-run was reported early Sunday in Toronto’s east end.

Around 4 a.m., Toronto police were called to reports someone had been struck by a vehicle in the area of Danforth and Woodbine avenues.

Police said the driver fled the scene and the victim, a male pedestrian, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at hospital.

At a briefing on Sunday morning, police said that a dark vehicle was involved. The driver reportedly fled west along Danforth Avenue.

In a later tweet, Toronto police said the hit-and-run was now a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.