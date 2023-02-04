Manitobans celebrate winter at West Broadway Snoball Winter Festival

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans came out to celebrate winter at the Snoball Winter Festival in West Broadway on Saturday.

The free event was held at the Broadway Neighbourhood Centre on 185 Young Street from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

“This is the 20th year we have held this festival here in the West Broadway community,” said Kelly Frazer, executive director for the West Broadway Community Organization.

“It’s a celebration of winter and all the fun things we do in the wintertime and can do here in Winnipeg.”

It featured activities for residents of all ages including, skating tobogganing, games, dog sled rides, cultural arts and programming and a nice warm fire.

Additionally, people were treated to free hot beverages and food.

“It’s also a celebration of community. It lets us all get together. It’s a low-barrier event. So everything is free.” added Frazer.

“Winter can get a bad rap and this gives us a chance to get together, and have some fun and it really makes winter more enjoyable.”

Organizers also presented awards to residents who have made a significant contribution to the neighborhood.