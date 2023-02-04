Menu

Comments closed.

Crime

Edmonton homicide detectives investigating death of man in Lago Lindo area

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted February 4, 2023 12:55 am
Edmonton Police Service vehicles on Lago Lindo Crescent in north Edmonton on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. View image in full screen
Edmonton Police Service vehicles on Lago Lindo Crescent in north Edmonton on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Global News

Edmonton police responded to a home in north Edmonton Friday evening, where homicide detectives have taken over a suspicious death investigation.

Police responded to a home on Lago Lindo Crescent, in the Lago Lindo neighbourhood, and a section of the street was blocked off with police tape.

A young man who lives in the area told Global News he heard five or six gunshots while eating dinner.

“We thought it was fireworks because it wasn’t very loud,” said Jamal Arsali. They looked outside and saw other neighbours had left their homes.

He went outside and saw a person on the ground.

An Edmonton Police Service (EPS) statement said officers responded at 5:35 p.m. to a weapons complaint in the neighbourhood.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man in his twenties with serious injuries. EMS responded, but the man died of his injuries on scene.

“They were doing CPR and after a few minutes they just put a blanket on the body,” Arsali said.

Read more: ‘Bullets narrowly missed the children’: Edmonton police try to identify suspects

The EPS Homicide Section is now leading the investigation and an autopsy has yet to be scheduled.

Anyone with any information about the death is asked to contact the police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

