Kelowna, B.C. brewery will remain dog-friendly after Interior Health decision

A Kelowna, B.C., brewery known for being dog-friendly was at risk of losing its one-of-a-kind licence, but has now been given the go-ahead to resume its normal business.

Unleashed Brewing Co. is located in Kelowna’s north end, and since August, dogs have been allowed in the taproom on a temporary, trial basis.

During the temporary period, the business consulted with local and provincial health authorities and was given temporary approval to allow dogs within the taproom, allowing the business to become the first indoor and outdoor dog-friendly brewery in B.C.

However, the brewery received notice from Interior Health (IH) on Jan. 25 stating that the licence would be revoked.

“As of Feb. 15, the trial period is over. They’re going to review it and it’s just over and done with. We’re not allowed to have dogs in anymore. It is a huge majority of our business,” said Mike Prytula, CEO of Unleashed Brewing.

Story continues below advertisement

1:42 Kelowna brewery looking to stay dog-friendly

The business turned to the community for help, seeking support through an online petition to allow pups to be inside permanently.

Unleashed received an outpouring of support, with over 6,400 signatures in less than five days.

On Thursday morning, IH gave the green light to the brewery, people and their four-legged friends will be able to visit the taproom together.

“We’re ecstatic to see dogs back in the brewery and to have no interruptions to that, I think (it) is amazing,” said Unleashed Brewing co-owner, Shantel Hordos.

When the brewery first started the temporary trial, they hoped to assist the local health authority with the new rules and policies, leading to a permanent policy change.

Story continues below advertisement

“It takes a lot to change things so if we had to be the ones to kind of push and pioneer for that change and really speak out for the dog-friendliness of B.C., that’s great,” Hordos said.

In a statement to Global News, IH says they consulted with the Ministry of Health Food Safety and determined dogs will be allowed, with conditions to ensure the health safety of patrons and staff.

“Many of those conditions were already part of the initial agreement and we will work through the details with the owner in the days ahead. We expect this work will happen before the grace period we extended past the original agreement is over, so dogs will be allowed moving forward with no gaps,” said Kevin Touchet, manager of environmental health.

1:46 Kelowna breweries create special beer for Ukraine

Global News spoke with many customers who are excited that they will be able to bring their four-legged friends along when they go out.

Story continues below advertisement

“They’re just ecstatic that they can continue to because it’s such a good chance for structured socialization. (The dogs) have to be well-behaved and that’s really important for dogs in our society,” said Hordos.

The brewery is thankful for the efforts of the community, so they can continue serving them and their furry friends.

“So many people jumped on that petition and showed their support and really want more dog-friendly places. That really made a huge difference for us,” Hordos added.