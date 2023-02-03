Police investigate series of indecent acts in Cloverdale, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP are investigating a series of indecent act incidents in the Cloverdale area that happened on Wednesday.

Police said they received reports from three locations of a man exposing and touching himself on a pathway next to townhouse complexes.

“Surrey RCMP received a report that a man was masturbating in the pathway behind a townhouse complex located in the 6400 block of 168 Street,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

“The man jumped a fence, entered the backyard of one of the units, and then used a flashlight to capture the attention of the residents before shining the light on his exposed genitalia.

“The man then fled the area using the footpath that runs behind residences parallel to 64 Avenue between 168 Street and 172 Street.”

Police describe the suspect as between 25 and 30 years old, clean-shaven, tall and slim. He was wearing a two-tone jacket, jeans and runners with some reflective material at the time of the crimes.

“Police identified two other similar incidents in the same area that occurred in December 2022,” Munn said.

“In speaking with local residents, it is possible that there are additional unreported incidents.”

Anyone with possible information or video footage from the areas is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.