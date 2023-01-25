High profile Canadian skating coach found guilty of sex assault, gross indecency

A renowned Canadian pairs skating coach has been found guilty of sexual assault and gross indecency.
Richard Gauthier was facing three charges dating back to the 1980s involving a teenage male skater whom he trained.
Gauthier, 61, was found guilty of two charges in a ruling rendered in Montreal by Quebec court Judge Josée Bélanger.
He was acquitted of a third count of indecent assault against the victim, whose identity is covered by a publication ban.
Gauthier spent more than three decades training world class pairs skaters.
He was inducted into the Skate Canada Hall of Fame as a coach in 2015.
