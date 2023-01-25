Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

High profile Canadian skating coach found guilty of sex assault, gross indecency

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2023 4:06 pm
Montreal courthouse Palais de justice View image in full screen
The Montreal courthouse is seen in this undated photo. Karol Dahl/Global News

A renowned Canadian pairs skating coach has been found guilty of sexual assault and gross indecency.

Richard Gauthier was facing three charges dating back to the 1980s involving a teenage male skater whom he trained.

Montreal courthouse Palais de justice View image in full screen
The Montreal courthouse is seen in this undated photo. Karol Dahl/Global News

Read more: Sports integrity watchdog ‘on the right track’ despite low complaint intake: minister

Read next: Paris Hilton welcomes 1st baby in adorable Instagram post

Story continues below advertisement

Gauthier, 61, was found guilty of two charges in a ruling rendered in Montreal by Quebec court Judge Josée Bélanger.

Trending Now

He was acquitted of a third count of indecent assault against the victim, whose identity is covered by a publication ban.

Read more: Preliminary hearing relating to sex charges facing former Montreal coach begins

Read next: Alberta dad learns about son’s death in Victoria after Googling his name, finding obituary

Gauthier spent more than three decades training world class pairs skaters.

He was inducted into the Skate Canada Hall of Fame as a coach in 2015.

figure skatingCanadian figure skatingFigure skating coach sex assaultPairs skating coachRichard Gauthier guiltyRichard Gauthier sex assaultSkate Canada Hall of Fame
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers